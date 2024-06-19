The 3 richest people in the world, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, compete for number 1

Elon Musk, with a net worth of $210.1 billion, took first place again on Monday.

The world’s three richest billionaires are in a fierce race for first place.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault have held the top three spots on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for 94% of the year. But fluctuations in their wealth have led the trio to swap places six times since May 29, a frenetic pace for a hierarchy that has remained stable since Musk lost his top job in early March.

The game of musical chairs has been influenced by a fight over Musk’s pay package, an early election call in France and a rally in tech stocks that shows no signs of letting up.

Musk, 52, with a net worth of $210.1 billion, returned to first place on Monday for the second time since early March, replacing Bezos. Shares of Tesla Inc. rose last week after shareholders voted to re-approve its 2018 compensation package, which was struck down by a Delaware judge, and move the company’s incorporation status to Texas. That eliminated a glut of shares as investors feared Musk could leave the company if the award was rejected.

Musk and Tesla’s board spent the past two months rallying support for the measures, putting special emphasis on the pay deal that made Musk eligible to receive up to $55.8 billion in stock options based on the company reaching certain milestones. . Those options now account for nearly a quarter of his net worth.

His fortune was also boosted by a new round of funding that will value his artificial intelligence company xAI at more than $24 billion. The Bloomberg Wealth Index estimates that Musk owns 65% of the company, which uses data from social media posts about X to train his chatbot, Grok.

Meanwhile, Arnault recently fell to third place with a fortune of $200.4 billion after spending most of the last three months in first place. The 75-year-old’s net worth has plummeted by nearly $13 billion since French President Emmanuel Macron’s surprise election call sent French markets into their worst week in years. Most of his wealth comes from LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods maker.

Amazon.com Inc. founder Bezos, 60, currently ranks second on the Bloomberg Wealth Index with a net worth of $206.6 billion. Since May 29, he has retaken the top spot three times as Amazon shares trade near all-time highs. The stock has benefited from a broader rally in big technology companies that is responsible for nearly three-quarters of the S&P 500 index’s gains this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)