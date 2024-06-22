“That’s not great…”: Brian Lara’s powerful interpretation of Virat Kohli’s 24-Ball against Afghanistan

It has been a disappointing run for Indian cricket team’s star batsman Virat Kohli in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The experienced batsman, who has been opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma, scored just 5 runs in the first three matches of the competence. Things improved slightly during the Super 8 match against Afghanistan on Thursday as he showed promise before being dismissed by Rashid Khan for 24. While some fans and pundits have criticized Kohli’s form, the legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara has a clear message for everyone. from Kohli’s critics.

“24 off 24, you can say it’s not great, but the most important thing is that he spent some time out there. India is one step closer to winning this trophy. I think Virat Kohli will go from strength to strength as he goes.” “If he comes to the Caribbean, then he’ll go to Antigua, you’ll see him go out and plow and plow, he’ll get runs,” Lara said on Star Sports.

Lara added that fans and experts will have to be patient with Virat and remember that there are many matches left in the tournament and he alone is capable of winning matches.

“When he is in full swing, it is a different story. We just have to be very patient with him, we will see him a lot; there are still many games left in this World Cup,” he added in the same interaction.

Coming into the match, India registered a comfortable 47-run victory over Afghanistan.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a brilliant half-century to stabilize the innings after India lost the early wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Later, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each to guide the Rohit Sharma-led team to victory.