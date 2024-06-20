“Thank you very much, friend”: Rahul Dravid loses his cool in front of the journalist over question 97 of the exam

India head coach Rahul Dravid recalled some bitter memories while attending the press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Afghanistan. Dravid, who took over as coach after an amazing career with the Indian team, does not have the best numbers behind him in Barbados as a player. When a journalist reminded him of his poor statistics at the venue, the Indian head coach was visibly upset and lost his cool at the question.

Dravid gave the journalist all the information about his psyche, saying that he is someone who advances quickly and is only looking to do well as a coach, without thinking about his own performances as a player in the past.

Reporter: “Rahul, you as a player have played here. Aren’t these the best memories of Test 97?”

Dravid: “Gee, thanks a lot buddy! I’ve had other good memories here too.”

Reporter: “That’s actually my question. An opportunity for you to probably create new and much better memories tomorrow?”

Dravid: “God man! I’m not trying to do anything new, man!

Dravid arrived in Barbados in 1997, when India faced the West Indies. Dravid scored 78 and 2 as the Indian team lost the Test by 38 runs at Bridgetown. Now, the coach of the Indian team, the legendary cricketer, only thinks about the task at hand and not about what happened more than 25 years ago.

“I move through things very quickly. That’s one of my things. I don’t look back. I try to see what I’m doing now, in this moment. I don’t worry about what happened in ’97 or something like that. Another year.

“By winning this… you know. If you had told me that by winning this, we wouldn’t have scored 80-something and we would have scored 121, then I would have been upset. But, even if we won this match tomorrow, unfortunately, that will still be 80 on the scorecard, no matter how much I try and do it. No, I don’t think about any retribution. I move forward with the things in front of me, good or bad?

“I don’t consider myself a player anymore. Yes, I just move on. Focus on tomorrow and try to get a good result tomorrow,” he said at the press conference.