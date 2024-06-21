Texas woman convicted of racially assaulting Indian-Americans in 2022

The incident took place in August 2022.

A woman in Texas who racially abused a group of Indian-American women in 2022 has been convicted of hate crimes. According NBC News, Esmeralda Upton, 59, was convicted Friday of three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threatening. Each count includes a state hate crime enhancement, alleging that the 59-year-old woman chose victims based on her bias against her race and national origin, the exit reported.

This comes nearly two years after Esmeralda Upton was accused of attacking four Indian-American women outside a restaurant in Dallas, Texas. During the altercation, she made racist comments, attempted to hit the women and told them to “go back to India.” The victims recorded the incident on their phones and the video soon went viral.

“All these Indians come to the United States in search of a better life… They come to our country and they want everything for free. I am Mexican-American and I was born here,” the woman said while insulting four Indians. American women. She even continued to make racial comments even after police arrived on the scene. She was subsequently arrested on state charges and later pleaded guilty to all four charges.

Read also | Explained: The “Samosa Caucus” in the US Congress and who belongs to it

On Friday, the 59-year-old was sentenced to two years of community supervision probation and 40 days of confinement in the Collin County Jail for each of the cases, served concurrently. “As Americans, we should all be able to enjoy our constitutional freedoms, free and secure from this type of racially motivated aggression,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said, according to NBC News.

Speaking to the outlet, one of the victims, Anamika Chatterjee, read a statement before sentencing, describing the profound impact the attack had on her and her family. “My American-born children look like Indians. Because of their hatred and attack, I am now constantly afraid for them,” Chatterjee said.

“That is the worst effect of what you did to me: that constant worry and anxiety. It continues to surprise me that a person from a minority background like you, who you bragged about during the incident, behaved like this, without a trace of shame,” he added.