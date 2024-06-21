Testing agency changes 6 exam centers and officials will be present

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the Admit Cards for National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Repetition 2024. Students appearing for the new exam told NDTV that the agency has shifted six centers for the new exam. One of the centers that have been shifted includes Haryana’s Jhajjar, where six students scored a perfect 720.

The exam is re-conducted for 1,563 candidates. Officials from the National Testing Agency and the Education department will be present at all examination centers to closely monitor the examination process.

NTA will re-conduct the NEET UG exam in six cities on June 23, 2024 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can visit the official website of NTA to download the cards. They will be asked to enter their application number and date of birth. Admit cards for 1,563 candidates have been released.

Amid a furious row over NEET UG 2024, the Center told the Supreme Court that it has canceled grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the MBBS entrance exam and other similar courses. They will have the option of retaking the exam or forgoing any compensatory grades awarded for the loss of time.

The decision was announced after the intervention of the Supreme Court. The decision follows accusations of widespread irregularities and unfair grading in national medical entrance exams.

Counseling for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses will begin on July 6.

About 24 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET-UG 2024, an ultra-competitive entrance test for undergraduate medical courses, conducted by the NTA on May 5. The results were to be declared on June 14, but were announced on June 4, apparently because the answer sheets were evaluated earlier.

However, allegations of leaking question papers and grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants triggered protests and lawsuits in seven High Courts besides the Supreme Court.





