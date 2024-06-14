Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package

Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle maker said Thursday, a strong recognition of his leadership and an incentive to keep his focus on his biggest source of wealth.

The approval underscores the support Musk enjoys from Tesla’s retail investor base, many of whom are fans of the mercurial billionaire. The proposal was approved despite opposition from some large institutional investors and proxy companies.

On stage at the annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas, Musk described himself as pathologically optimistic. “If he wasn’t optimistic, this wouldn’t exist, this factory wouldn’t exist,” Musk said to applause. “But in the end I give it. That’s the important thing.”

On Wednesday night he warned that the proposals were gaining widespread support.

However, the approval does not resolve a lawsuit over the pay package in a Delaware court, which some legal experts believe could drag on for months. The judge invalidated the pay package in January, calling it “unfathomable.”

Musk could also face new lawsuits over the package, which would be the largest in U.S. corporate history. Shareholders voted in favor of this package in 2018.

“This is not over,” said Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School. The Delaware judge will examine the vote and require Tesla to prove that Musk did not coerce or improperly influence the process, he said.

The judge had criticized Tesla’s board of directors for being “beholden” to him, saying the plan was proposed by a fractious board with close personal and financial ties to its chief executive.

On Thursday, shareholders also approved a proposal to move the company’s legal domicile to Texas from Delaware. They also approved other proposals, including the re-election of two board members: Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, and James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Shareholders increased the level of investor control by approving proposals in favor of shortening board terms to one year and reducing voting requirements for proposals to a simple majority, despite board opposition to both.

‘THE DEAL IS A DEAL’

Tesla on Thursday did not disclose the vote count, which is expected to be revealed in the coming days. At least half a million viewers watched the meeting livestreamed on social media platform X, and around 40,000 watched it on YouTube.

“This is, first and foremost, a message that Tesla’s retail shareholders approve of what’s happening. It will be interesting to see what the exact percentages of the votes are,” said Lindsey Stewart, director at Morningstar Sustainalytics.

Shareholder approval of the compensation serves as an endorsement of Musk’s mandate and an acknowledgment that investors do not want to risk the company’s future.

“They are leaving out key essentially human risks, where Tesla has become even more dependent on Musk in the future,” said Jason Schloetzer, a business professor at Georgetown University with expertise in corporate governance.

In January, Musk threatened to build artificial intelligence and robotics products outside of Tesla if he failed to gain enough voting control.

He shifted the company’s focus toward robotaxis, away from cheaper mass-market electric cars, amid concerns from some investors who feared autonomous technology would be difficult to perfect.

In an update on Tesla’s performance, Musk said Thursday that the company recently shipped a record 1,300 Cybertrucks in one week and that plans were already in place for volume production of its semi-trucks. He spoke at length about plans for self-driving cars, although he did not give a time frame for the launch of autonomous vehicles.

Tesla’s stock price has fallen about 55% from its 2021 peak as electric vehicle sales have slowed and Musk’s attention has swung between Tesla and other companies he runs. The stock closed up 2.9% on Thursday.

“Shareholders once again backed the terms of the contract, sending a strong signal that ‘a deal is a deal’ and Musk deserves to be rewarded for meeting the high thresholds of a fully incentive-based contract,” said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA. Investigation.

“The news puts a big weight on the stock, although we wouldn’t be surprised by a ‘sell the news’ reaction on Friday following big gains in the last two trading sessions as the likely outcome became clearer.”

The board had said Musk deserves the package because he met all the ambitious targets for market value, revenue and profitability. Big investors, including the California Public Employees Retirement System, had called the pay package “excessive.”

PRESSURE

“Elon Musk and Chairman (Robyn) Denholm have made this a question of CEO loyalty and presented the votes as a decision on whether the company can retain Musk,” said Ivan Frishberg, chief sustainability officer at Amalgamated Bank.

“That’s a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t change the fact that good governance is good for a company’s bottom line, and Tesla’s board is consistently and clearly deficient on that front.”

While Musk is undoubtedly the driving force behind Tesla and is credited with much of its success, the company’s sales and profits have slowed. There is concern that it is spreading too much.

Musk has added two more companies to his list since the pay package was approved in 2018. He now runs or owns six companies, including rocket builder SpaceX, social media giant xAI artificial intelligence, which Musk created in 2023.

