Tesla car spins 7 times after crash, all passengers survive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to a video showing a terrifying accident involving his company’s Model Y car. The images, shared on X, captured the electric SUV doing several turns before landing. Miraculously, all passengers survived without serious injuries.

The billionaire reposted the video and wrote: “Safety is our primary design goal.”

“That’s why I bought my wife a Tesla. A little more than some sedans, but it saves the difference in gas economy and the car is the safest I could get! wrote one user under the video.

Another user commented: “We love it, you care a lot about your customers and continue to make Tesla’s security even better with FSD.”

Musk’s reaction came after a recent accident in Orange County, California, where a Tesla driver was reportedly speeding and crashed, causing the vehicle to spin into oncoming traffic. opposite direction, KTLA News reported.

Three people, including the Tesla driver, were hospitalized; their conditions were not immediately available.

Witnesses said the driver of the Tesla was driving at an estimated speed of more than 100 miles per hour. Six vehicles were involved in the accident, two of which overturned and people were trapped inside. First responders extricated the victims, including the driver of the Tesla, and rushed them to the hospital.

An eyewitness, who was waiting at a red light, recalled that the car was approaching at “more than 100 miles” per hour.

“It hit the cars that were right next to me. I don’t know how it missed me,” said the witness, emphasizing that the driver of the Tesla caused the accident.

A worker heard the screeching of tires and saw the crash unfold. Recounting the “terrifying” experience, he said: “Cars flip right outside the window and it takes you out of reality a little bit.”

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and say alcohol or drugs may also have been involved.