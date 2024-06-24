Telangana tribal woman kicked, slapped and trampled in money dispute

Hyderabad:

A 26-year-old tribal woman from Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district was tortured in public for a week (beaten and having chilli powder rubbed on her eyes and genitals, which were also allegedly burnt) after a mob confronted her. mother of three children for more than The lost money turned violent.

Disturbing videos of the incident showed the woman, dressed in a pink sari, crouching on the ground surrounded by screaming villagers; In one video, she sits motionless even as those around her, particularly a second woman in an orange sari carrying a large stick, yell and scream at her.

The video then takes a horrifying turn after one of the men suddenly becomes violent; He grabbed her wife, sitting silently the whole time, by her neck, forced her to the ground and stomped on her.

Others push him and the young woman gets up and tries to escape, only to be pushed to the ground by a second man, who also appeared to be trying to tear off her sari.

Then tempers run wild when some people are hit with a wooden stick.

In another shocking video, a second woman is pulled into the fray. She grabs the woman in the pink sari by her hair, throws her to the ground and viciously kicks and slaps her repeatedly.

After several minutes of this, she is separated from her victim.

The young woman recounts how the accused BandiVenkatesh had threatened her sister by putting freshly ground chillies in her eyes and private parts and then how they burned her repeatedly with a cloth dipped in diesel, although she pleaded for mercy; The mother cannot hold back her tears, her husband remains helpless pic.twitter.com/XH9mTFkRP0 -Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 22, 2024

Even more shocking, district superintendent of police Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath told NDTV that these videos are from at least two days before the woman was assaulted and tortured for the second time.

The woman, who was initially admitted to a state hospital in the district, was later shifted to the Nizam’ Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital, Hyderabad, for further treatment.

Four people, identified as Bandi Venkatesh and his wife, as well as the victim’s sister and husband, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

READ | Four arrested for torturing 27-year-old tribal woman in Telangana: cops

The dispute was reportedly over money the woman borrowed from Bandi Venkatesh.

In exchange, she would work on his farm. But the woman left a few days after an argument with her sister, who also worked on the same farm.

An enraged Venkatesh chased her and dragged her back to his field.

On Monday, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met the girl, who was admitted to a government hospital, and told her that the Congress government would cover all expenses.

Vikramarka also said that the state government will provide the woman with a house (if she does not own it), education for her children and land for cultivation. On Saturday, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao spoke to the woman and told her that she would get Rs 2 lakh as financial help.

With contributions from agencies

