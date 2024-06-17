Telangana Congress MLA’s Bakrid greeting sparks row, apologizes

Hyderabad:

A ruling Congress MLA in Telangana on Monday sparked a controversy after his greetings to Bakrid on social media included a graphic image of a cow, prompting a harsh response from the BJP.

Congress legislator Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy later apologized for the “inadvertent error” even as the post was removed from all related social media accounts.

The sign was supposed to have an image of a goat and has now been removed from social media platforms, he said.

BJP MLA Raja Singh, taking offense to image of a cow in Mr Reddy’s Bakrid greetings, so-called Hindus are insulted wherever Congress forms government.

While there is nothing objectionable in greeting people on the occasion of Bakrid, what message does the MLA want to convey, asked Raja Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views.

Why is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remaining silent on the matter, he asked.

Anil Kumar Reddy, in a video released later, said that he is a ‘Ram bhakt’ and has always followed traditions.

He said the sign was removed shortly after the error was discovered.

“If anyone is hurt, we apologize. Because I am a Ram Bhakt,” he said.

Reddy said that he asked his social media team to verify it thoroughly before posting it and that who posted the said poster (for him) is also being investigated.

