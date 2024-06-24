Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Jungle Raj’ hit on PM after attack on CBI team in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav is now opposition leader in Bihar Assembly

Patna:

A day after a CBI team probing alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET exam was attacked in Nawada, Bihar, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a ‘jungle raj’ attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, weeks after he used the term to attack the RJD.

“Mr Prime Minister, see the Jungleraj in Bihar in your time. The CBI team that came to Nawada to investigate the UGC NET paper leak was attacked. Paper leak under your government, attack on CBI under your government and Jungle someone else’s Raj?” he said.

Prime Minister, in your holy presence, see the scene of jungle raj prevailing in Bihar. in nawada #UGC–#NET He arrived to investigate paper fraud. #CBI Attack the team! Paper leak in his government, attack on CBI in his government. And Jungle Raj is from somewhere else?pic.twitter.com/YGHaGIXN9c – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 24, 2024

The RJD’s political rivals have often used ‘jungle raj’ to describe the RJD’s 15 years of rule in Bihar, when party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and later his wife Rabri Devi were Chief Ministers.

In the run-up to these general elections, senior BJP leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repeatedly used the expression ‘jungle raj’ to refer to the RJD government and said that it was the NDA government under Nitish Kumar that that brought the state out of the ‘dark ages’. Tejashwi Yadav’s use of the term ‘jungle raj’ in connection with the attack on the CBI team is, therefore, a strong counterattack to the BJP’s offensive.

The CBI team attacked yesterday in Nawada had gone there during their investigation into alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET examination.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of a candidate for the post of assistant professor in universities and colleges and also for award of research fellowships. Amid protests over irregularities in the NEET-UG exam for admission to medical courses, the Ministry of Education scrapped the UGC-NET just a day after it was conducted.

The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency, which is already under fire for NEET irregularities. More than 11 lakh students registered for the exam. The Ministry of Education said the decision to cancel the exam was made after it became known that its integrity may have been compromised. The CBI is now investigating the matter.

The CBI team in Nawada came under attack yesterday when they reached Kasiyadih village to look for some suspects.

“A team of CBI officials were manhandled, manhandled and attacked by a group of villagers in Kasiyadih village under the jurisdiction of Rajauli police station at around 4.30 pm on Saturday,” the Superintendent’s office said. of Nawada Police in a statement.

“Immediately after receiving the information, a team of police officials led by Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajauli police station reached the spot and pacified the villagers after which the situation was brought under control,” he said.

Police registered a case and arrested four people in connection with the incident. The driver of the CBI vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries in the attack.