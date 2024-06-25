Teenager who met with Porsche accident in Pune to be released from observation home: High Court

The teenager accused in the Pune Porsche accident case should be released immediately, the Bombay High Court ruled today. The 17-year-old’s late-night race in a Porsche on May 19 left two 24-year-old engineers dead and sparked outrage across the country.

The ruling by Justices Bharati Dangre and Majusha Deshpande came following a habeus corpus petition filed by the boy’s aunt, who had sought his release from a government observation center. The teenager will now be in the care of his aunt, since his parents and his grandfather have been arrested for attempted cover-up.

Late on May 19, a speeding Porsche driven by the teenager collided with a bicycle. Engineers Ashwini Kostha and Aneesh Awadhiya, who were on the bike, died on the spot. Eyewitnesses stated that the teenager, who was with two friends, was very drunk at the time of the accident. CCTV footage from a pub he had later visited showed him drinking alcohol with his friends. The teenager was beaten by the crowd that had gathered at the scene of the accident and handed over to the police.

Fifteen hours after the accident, the teenager, son of a prominent Pune real estate agent, was released on bail. The bail conditions set by the Juvenile Justice Board were widely considered weak and sparked widespread outrage: he was asked to write a 300-word essay on accidents, work with the traffic police for 15 days and seek counselling. because of his drinking habit.