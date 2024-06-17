Team Thackeray vs Shinde Sena amid EVM row in INDIA seat lost by 48 votes

Team Thackeray and Eknath Shinde’s Sena fought a close contest in northwest Mumbai

Mumbai:

Amid row over news reports claiming that an aide of Shiv Sena candidate’s phone was connected to an EVM during vote counting in north-west Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, leaders of the NDA and the INDIA block in Maharashtra are exchanging barbs.

Ravindra Waitkar, leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, won the north-west Mumbai seat by a margin of just 48 votes. The runner-up was Shiv Sena’s Amol Kirtikar (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The Thackery-led faction won nine Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while Shinde’s Sena won seven.

Soon after the news emerged, leaders of Uddhav Thackeray’s party demanded that CCTV footage from the counting day be released.

The Election Commission scrapped the news and sent notices to the editors.

Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer for north-west Mumbai, said an EVM was an independent system and there was no need for an OTP to unlock it. “It is not programmable and has no wireless communication capabilities. It is a lie spread by a newspaper,” she told the media.

The election official, however, admitted that the personal mobile phone of Dinesh Gurav, data entry operator of Jogeshwari assembly constituency, was found in the hands of an unauthorized person, Waitkar’s brother-in-law Mangesh Pandilkar, and that measures are being taken. “Data entry and vote counting are two different aspects. An OTP allows the ARO to open the encore login system for data entry. The counting process is independent and has nothing to do with the use unauthorized mobile phone, which is an unfortunate incident and is being investigated,” he added.

The official said neither Waikar nor Kirtikar had requested a recount of votes. He added that CCTV footage cannot be provided without a court order.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said the Election Commission lacks courage to release the CCTV footage of the counting centre. “We have always had suspicions that this regime is tampering with EVMs. Even Elon Musk has expressed his opinion, stating that everything can be hacked. Despite several requests, the Election Commission does not have the courage to release the CCTV footage of the day of scrutiny than to support our claims,” ​​said Mr Thackeray.

Team Thackeray also got support from its ally the Congress. Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said the poll result from north-west Mumbai Lok Sabha seat should be put on hold. The Election Commission, he said, should call an all-party meeting and discuss this issue thoroughly. “There should be an investigation into the unauthorized use of mobile phone. The FIR has not been made public,” he added.

The political row over news reports about the northwestern Mumbai seat was fueled by a social media comment by X boss and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In response to a post about the elections in Puerto Rico, Musk wrote: “We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, although small, is still too high.”

The comment drew a harsh response from BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. While Musk’s view may apply to other places where voting machines are connected to the internet, the BJP leader said EVMs in India are secure and isolated from any network and “there is no way in.”

Opposition parties, however, latched on to Elon Musk’s comment to question the EVM method. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said EVMs in India “are a ‘black box’ and no one is allowed to scrutinize them.” “Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process. Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability,” he said, while sharing Musk’s post and a news report on Ravindra’s election Waitkar.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief and Congress ally, shared Musk’s post with a note: “Technology is for eliminating problems, if they become a cause of problems, their use should be stopped.”

Gandhi’s comments on EVMs prompted a response from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who said the Congress leader should resign and contest polls again if he does not trust the EVMs.

“Rahul Gandhi won from two places. The same EVM also remained there, so I should say that the EVM machine was faulty everywhere and he should resign and contest elections again,” he said. “According to him, where they get good seats, the EVMs are good, and where they get less seats, the EVMs are defective. Will this happen?” Shinde added.

The Shiv Sena leader, whose mutiny against Uddhav Thackeray divided the party and toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra, questioned the opposition’s stand on EVMs.

“Wherever Maha Vikas Aghadi has won, the EVM machine has worked properly. But wherever they lose, (the opposition) is raising objections to the machine. What kind of behavior is this?” he said.