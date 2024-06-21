Teachers, tough love and the twinning of body and mind

My yoga class is a microcosm of modern society. A group of individuals who come together in a space-time context to achieve different objectives. It is also a study in efficiency or lack thereof; efficiency not only of the body, which tries to twist and turn, but also of the belief system.

It is difficult to adopt any ancient art, craft, belief system, or even word without navigating a landmine of sensibilities. For example, it is not easy to say that hatha yoga, or the physical practice of postures (asanas), is not the pure form of yoga. Although it is considered the most central yogic practice, this is probably not how yoga originated. And I’m not even talking about the pop styles of yoga practices that have emerged around the world simply thanks to laissez-faire.

Understanding the practice of yoga

Today, a lot of breath is wasted, literally, decoding whether yoga practice is oriented toward an “inward-oriented detachment from material outcomes and desires,” or if it is just another exercise routine. If it’s only the latter, why do some yoga teachers insist on following a puritanical pedagogical system of self-surrender?

The large-scale export of yoga from the Indian subcontinent to the world began in the early 20th century, when different Indian yogis evangelized this Indian knowledge system following different paths. Swami Vivekananda, for example, can be seen as largely dismissive of the bodily practices of yoga and presents it more as a spiritual system. Ramana Maharshi saw yoga as facilitating a state called self-realization: “simply being oneself, knowing nothing and becoming nothing.” Sivananda Saraswati and Tirumalai Krishnamacharya focused on the corporeality of yoga practice, viewing it as a physical fitness regimen, and even developing new postural systems. Krishnamacharya’s student, BKS Iyengar, went a step ahead and insisted on absolute precision and body alignment.

Beginning with Vivekananda, all these yogis drew selectively on texts such as Patanjali’s Yogasutras and the Bhagavad Gita. While some sought to link their postural systems to these spiritual texts, others saw them simply as guiding lights. An Iyengar Yoga practice session, for example, begins with an invocation to Patanjali. However, Iyengar is not known to have ever forced his students to adopt any type of Hindu belief.

Yoga and pride

Now, what should a modern yogi or yogini look for before even embarking on this journey? As a regular practitioner now, all I can say is that the possibility of annihilating the ego is a good goal to start with. Once you’re on the yoga mat, all of your accomplishments and underlying pride should leave the room. If that doesn’t happen after practicing for a while, maybe yoga isn’t for you. Pride and prejudice block our path to recovery and healing. It is helpful to think of yoga practice as psychotherapy.

I have many vices, but pride is not one of them. So what have I gained from the yoga mat? Looking back on my brief journey, I can confirm that yoga has given me the patience to deal with other people’s pride. I have learned to distance myself from situations and contexts where pride invaded me. I also realized that relying on your innate virtues is not very helpful in any situation: intention must be followed by action, or it will be meaningless. The practice of yoga has also made me braver when it comes to expressing myself. The reason is simple. Once you are on the mat, you are aware of every tissue in your body. What you are capable of and what you should expect. Hypocrisy on the yoga mat is the gateway to a hospital bed.

I may not be the fittest person thanks to my Covid-ravaged body, but yoga has encouraged me to take care of myself. He has allowed me to differentiate between empty, kind words and harsh, painful instructions. While my heart may long for the former, I understand the importance of the bitter verbal pill.

Improve body and mind

I’ve stayed with my yoga teacher for a while now, despite her not-so-friendly behavior, because I’m clear about her pedagogy. Hard love. Most people use “tough love” to mask their cruelty and lack of empathy. It is a much maligned phrase today with its history of hiding abuse. To some, my teacher’s words may seem like abuse (they are surely not kind!). I have seen many of them opt out of programs.

Lest this essay be seen as an apology for my teacher’s pedagogy, let me reiterate that we are not close in personal life. Our interactions occur strictly in the space and context of yoga practice. I don’t strive to be the best or the favorite student. What defines this relationship, however, is his stubbornness in making my body (and therefore my mind) the best it can be and my often frustrated attempts to do the same. Neither is giving up.

Nishtha Gautam is a Delhi-based author and academic.

