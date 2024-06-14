Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan found dead, police file unnatural death case

Actor Pradeep Vijayan, 39, lived alone in Chennai’s Palavakkam.

Chennai:

Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan was found dead at his home in Chennai on Wednesday night. Police suspect that an accidental fall may have caused his death.

Vijayan, 39, lived alone in Chennai’s Palavakkam. She complained of dizziness and difficulty breathing and also sought treatment, The Hindu reported.

His friends tried to contact him on Wednesday morning, but their calls went unanswered. When he didn’t open the door despite knocking, they called the police.

Police opened the door and found Vijayan dead in his bathroom with injuries to his head and face, the report said. One case of unnatural death has been registered.

“Initial investigation suggests that he died due to a fall,” a Neelangarai police officer told NDTV.

Vijayan was best known for his roles in films such as Thegidi (2014), Meyaadha Maan (2017), Teddy (2021), Irumbu Thirai (2018) and Rudhran (2023).