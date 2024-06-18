Taiwan’s Modi Ji will not be intimidated by his response as China objects to ties with India

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Taiwanese president for his “warm message”. (Figurative)

Taiwan has rejected China’s outrage over an exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, calling Beijing’s reaction “unreasonable interference.” “I believe Modi ji will not be intimidated,” said Taiwanese Vice Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang.

“…The new president, Lai Ching-te, congratulated Modi ji on becoming Prime Minister for the third time. I believe Modi ji also used that platform (X) to respond. This is a very common thing to congratulate each other “Why do other people have anything to say about it? I don’t understand it. This is a very unreasonable interference between two leaders who congratulate each other,” he said.

#LOOK | Taipei | “…I believe that Modi ji and our President will not be intimidated…”, says Taiwan’s Vice Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang about the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s objections to the exchange of messages between the Prime Minister Modi and the President of Taiwan in their message in their… pic.twitter.com/GFnqD6dZ3x — AIN (@ANI) June 18, 2024

On June 5, Lai greeted Prime Minister Modi on the National Democratic Alliance’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said Taiwan looked forward to enhancing the “rapidly growing” ties between the two sides.

“My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration in trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the #IndoPacific “he said in X.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Taiwanese president for his “warm message”. “I look forward to closer ties as we work toward a mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership,” he posted on X.

Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work toward a mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership. https://t.co/VGw2bsmwfM – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

The next day, at a news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China had protested to India about the exchange. Mrs. Mao said that “there is no such thing as ‘president’ of the Taiwan region.”

China regards Taiwan as its breakaway province and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan, however, sees itself as completely different from China.

“China opposes all forms of official interaction between Taiwan authorities and countries that have diplomatic relations with China. There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

Although India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties, trade and economic relations between the two sides have been steadily expanding in recent years.

In February, India and Taiwan signed a migration and mobility agreement that will facilitate the employment of Indian workers in various sectors on the self-governing island, a move seen as reflecting renewed momentum in cooperation between the two sides.