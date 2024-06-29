T20 World Cup final: Reserve day rules, minimum overs, extra 190 minutes – Full playing conditions revealed

India and South Africa will meet in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will try to end their 11-year long wait for an ICC trophy; however, the game is likely to be interrupted by rain. While the weather forecast predicts a 51 per cent chance of rain, the ICC has taken some additional measures to curb the threat of rain on match day. Firstly, a reserve day (June 30) has been reserved in case the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day.

According to the ICC’s playing conditions for the tournament, “Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with the necessary reduction in overs, and only if the minimum number of overs required to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the track on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.”

If a full game is not possible, both teams must bowl 10 overs to achieve a result. That said, an additional 190 minutes have been allocated to achieve a result on the scheduled day.

If play has not resumed before the scheduled day’s cut-off time, the match will resume from the same reserve point, meaning there will be no new start.

If it is not possible to play on the scheduled day, play will start at the same time scheduled on the original day. Importantly, if overs are reduced on the scheduled day and played before the interruption on the same day, they will start from the same point on the reserve day.

Example 1:The match starts with 20 overs per team and there is a break after 9 overs. The overs are reduced to 17 overs per team and play is about to resume. Before another ball is bowled, it rains and play is suspended for the day. As the match was not resumed with the revised overs, the match should continue on the Reserve Day with the original 20 overs per team and, if necessary, the overs will be reduced during the Reserve Day.

Example 2:The match starts with 20 overs per side and there is a break at 9 overs. The overs are reduced to 17 overs per side and play is about to resume. This time, play starts and after one over has been bowled, it rains and play is suspended for the day. As the match has resumed, it continues on the Reserve Day with 17 overs per side and the overs are further reduced if required during the Reserve Day.