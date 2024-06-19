T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs South Africa LIVE score updates: USA stand-in captain Aaron Jones wins toss and opts to bowl against Proteas

USA vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: United States stand-in captain Aaron Jones won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in their Super Eight Group 2 clash at the T20 World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday. South Africa are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup so far with four consecutive wins in Group D in the first round, while the United States qualified as the second team in Group A after India, having beaten the heavyweights ​​Pakistan in the process. (Live Dashboard | Points table)

