T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Qualification scenarios for all groups – explained

The first leg of the T20 World Cup 2024 league matches has thrown up some surprises and some rain-caused spoilers, leaving some of the favorites in each group with plenty to do to qualify for the Super 8 stage. So far, five teams (Australia, India, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan) have already qualified for the Super 8 phase. Meanwhile, the former champions (England and Pakistan) are not having the best of tournaments, as They need many other results to continue their path, in addition to winning their matches, to qualify for the Super 8 phase.

The rain is likely to contribute to three places at stake. Now that the league matches are at a crucial juncture when it comes to advancing to the next stage, let’s take a look at the Super 8 qualification scenarios in each group.

Group A

With six points in hand, India have progressed to the next round ahead of their final league match against Canada on Saturday.

The United States needs to avoid a loss in its final match against Ireland if it wants to join India in the next round of Group A.

Despite beating Canada, Pakistan is still at the mercy of other results. They need Ireland to beat the United States and ensure they beat the former in their final league match on Sunday.

Canada needs to win their next match and hope that both the US and Pakistan lose their last matches with a lower NRR than them.

Despite their poor NRR, Ireland have an outside chance of making the playoffs. They need to win the remaining two games by large margins to ensure that your NRR is better than theirs.

B Group

Australia has already qualified for the Super 8 phase with three wins in as many games.

England need to win their remaining match and hope that Australia does them a favor by beating Scotland.

Avoiding a defeat against Australia will secure Scotland’s place in the Super 8, even if England win their final group match.

Scotland are currently second with five points, while England are third with three. However, the defending champions have a better net run rate than the Scots.

Namibia and Oman are eliminated.

Group C

Afghanistan will join the West Indies in Group C’s Super 8s and currently lead Group C with six points, ahead of only the tournament co-hosts on net return rate.

New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea are eliminated.

Group D

Aiden Markram-led South Africa has already qualified for the Super 8 matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, was eliminated from the tournament earlier than expected.

Bangladesh, Nepal and the Netherlands compete to take the last Super 8 spot in Group D.

Bangladesh need a win in their final match against Nepal to secure their place. They are currently second with five points from three games.

Despite the loss to Bangladesh, the Dutch can still advance to the next round. They need to win their last match against Sri Lanka by a large margin and hope that Nepal loses one of their matches and beats Bangladesh as well.

Nepal needs to win its two remaining matches and also hope that Holland comes to the Proteas.

