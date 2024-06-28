T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma’s comment to Virat Kohli after the match proves why he is India’s captain

Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. He has scored only 75 runs in 7 innings in this edition of the mega event. Kohli’s poor form has also seen him register two ducks. Thursday’s semi-final against England was no exception for Kohli as he failed with a run-a-ball 9, losing his wicket to Reece Topley in the third over of India’s innings. After the match, captain Rohit Sharma, however, continued to support the star batsman, saying that form is not a matter of concern for him.

“He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class and his importance. Form is never a problem. The intention is there. Absolutely (we back Kohli for the final),” Rohit said After the match.

Team India advanced to the T20 World Cup final after 10 years. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a thumping 68-run win over England in the second semi-final match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday. The 2007 champions thus took on South Africa, who beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in the first semi-final.

In Guyana, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played crucial knocks as India posted a total of 171 for 7 in 20 overs after being invited to bat. India scored 40 for 2 in 5.2 overs before Rohit and Suryakumar put up a strong 73-run stand to get the team out of trouble. Rohit scored 57 off 39, while Suryakumar scored 47 off 36.

In the second innings, Axar Patel halted England’s chase with figures of 3 for 23, while Kuldeep Yadav also picked 3 for 19.

“We have been very calm as a team. We understand the situation (the final). Staying calm helps you make good decisions. That will help us get through the match. We have to play good cricket. That is what we want to do in the final “Rohit said.