T20 World Cup 2024: ICC rule change favoring India in semi-final against England

South Africa cruised into the 2024 T20 World Cup finals with ease, having comfortably beaten Afghanistan in the first semi-final, but the threat of a defeat in the second semi-final between India and England looms over Guyana. Guyana is expected to witness incessant rain throughout the day on Thursday, with a fairly high chance of showers during India’s scheduled match against England. Sadly for fans and both teams, there is no spare day for the encounter either.

According to Accuweather, rain is expected to severely affect the second semi-final between India and England in Guyana. Unless something drastic happens, there remains a strong possibility that the match will fail completely.

Why is there no reserve day for the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals?

June 28 has been kept as the ‘travel day’ for both teams that will qualify for the final. With the summit clash taking place just a day later (June 29), the ICC could not create space for a Reserve Day in the semi-finals.

The India vs England match of the day on June 27 will have to be completed on the same day. In fact, almost four extra hours have been allocated to the second semi-final to ensure a result is obtained.

Benefits of the above minimum rule change in India:

Given that the chances of rain on Thursday are 90%, according to Accuweather, the chance of no rain interruption is negligible. While traditionally a game of 5 overs per side is considered sufficient to establish a result, in the semi-finals a minimum of 10 overs per side will be required to complete the match.

It is the first time that the ICC has introduced such a rule in the T20 World Cups. Previously, a match of 5 overs per side was considered sufficient to obtain a match result.

Considering the weather forecast in Guyana, it could be difficult for the authorities to achieve even a 10 overs a side contest. The rule change, however, will benefit India.

In case the match ends or either team fails to bat for 10 overs, India will advance to the final as they topped their group in the Super Eight.