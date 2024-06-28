Supreme Court slams Bihar teachers for not being able to even write permission application for asking for test

The Supreme Court has criticised Bihar panchayat teachers

New Delhi:

Panchayat teachers of public schools in Bihar who approached the Supreme Court seeking exemption from a competency test introduced by the state government in 2023, if they wanted to continue working, returned home empty-handed.

In strong comments, the Supreme Court criticized teachers for even thinking they can skip the proficiency test and upheld the state law.

“Is this the level of education in the country? A postgraduate who gets a job and can’t even write a permit application? When a state like Bihar tries to improve this system and conducts a qualifying exam for it, it is opposed” , stated the judge. BV Nagarathna said about the petition filed by non-profit organization Parivartankari Prarambhik Sikshak Sangh.

The Supreme Court said that teachers help build the nation and that “if they cannot face these (competency) tests, then they must resign.” Justice Nagarathna then upheld a decision of the Patna High Court and dismissed the petitions against the state law.

By 2023, the State Education Department, using the powers under Article 309 of the Constitution, had made rules for teachers employed by panchayats and local bodies and brought them at par with school teachers engaged under the Bihar State School Teachers (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Action and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023.

However, the state also laid down another rule for the qualifying exam: a computer-based one conducted by the Bihar School Examinations Board.

Around four lakh panchayat teachers were involved in the case. The top court had also said that unless the contractual teachers pass the eligibility test, no teacher can continue working. It was against the high court’s decision that the teachers filed the petition.