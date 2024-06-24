Supreme Court on Arvind Kejriwal’s statement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (file).

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday denied Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal immediate relief in his battle to overturn the High Court’s interim stay on a bail order issued last week by a lower court.

The court responded to Mr. Kejriwal’s arguments (the High Court was wrong in suspending bail without first examining the order and rationale of the lower court) by saying that it would wait until such order was on record and the High Court had the opportunity to review the suspension before acting on the matter.

The court has set Wednesday as the date of the next hearing; The High Court is expected to deliver its full verdict on Tuesday. “It is not appropriate to interfere when the High Court has reserved its judgment,” the Supreme Court said. “We will keep this petition for hearing until the day after tomorrow.”

This came after Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (which arrested Mr Kejriwal in the March liquor policy case and opposed the bail and medical aid claimed by the Chief Minister), said the High Court is likely to deliver its verdict within 24 days. hours.

Earlier, as the day’s (brief) hearing began, Kejriwal’s lawyers argued that the “balance of convenience” is in favor of the Chief Minister, reasoning that there is no substantial reason for the AAP leader to remain in jail. “If his bail is revoked, he will surely go back to jail… like he did after interim release from the Supreme Court (to campaign for the elections),” said senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

He was referring to Kejriwal’s release last month, allowed by the high court, to campaign for his party and the Congress-led INDIA block in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the prime minister’s BJP Narendra Modi was left deadlocked and forced to rely on his allies to form the government.

Singhvi also referred to the high court’s order granting Kejriwal that interim bail, in which it acknowledged that the Delhi Chief Minister is neither a “habitual criminal” nor a “flight risk”.

“Why can’t I be free in the meantime? I have a judgment in my favour…” he continued, responding to the court by suggesting the Chief Minister to be patient for 24 to 48 hours until the High Court reads its order.

“If we pass the order now, we will prejudge the matter. This is not a subordinate court…” they told him.