Summer nights in Delhi are warmer than ever. Expert explains why

Delhi’s night temperatures are several degrees above normal this summer

New Delhi:

As northern India reels under an unprecedented heatwave, a sustainable habitat expert has explained why India’s big cities are turning into heat islands, recording record-breaking night temperatures.

Rajneesh Sareen heads the Sustainable Habitat Program at the Center for Science and Environment, a Delhi-based think tank. Speaking to NDTV about the causes of abnormally high night temperatures, he explained: “Construction and concretization in big cities like Delhi have increased considerably. Concrete buildings absorb heat during the day and release it at night. For That’s why the minimum temperatures are in big cities,” said Mr. Sareen, director of the CSE’s Sustainable Habitat Program.

Last night, Delhi experienced its warmest night in 12 years, with a temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above normal.

Previously, Sareen said, daytime temperatures would be high, but people would feel some relief at night. “Today, air conditioners are exploding due to the heat island effect,” he said.

Heat islands are typically metropolitan areas that are warmer than the rural regions surrounding them. Factors contributing to this include rapid construction, high population density, and vehicle emissions, among other factors.

“Construction in Delhi is increasing and the green area is shrinking. Construction of skyscrapers is also affecting the movement of wind,” Sareen said, adding that the use of concrete needs to be reduced.

Citing an example of how the reduction of green areas is contributing to the increase in temperatures. “Our research found that in Connaught Place, the buildings are white, the roads are black and the parking lots are grey. The roofs are also grey. The green area has shrunk over the years. And Connaught Place now feels hotter than ever.”

On whether there is any heat action management plan that can address the fire problem, he said long-term policy measures are needed to address this problem.

“There is no outlet for hot air because there are concrete structures everywhere. There is a heat dome over Delhi and other cities. We have to reduce the use of concrete,” he said.

In fact, the drop in air quality in Delhi is also linked to the way skyscrapers block the movement of wind, causing pollutants to become trapped over the city.

Nine people have died of heatstroke in the last three weeks, and at least 12 are on life support at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as the national capital burns due to a scorching heat wave. Other hospitals in Delhi are also seeing many admissions due to heat stroke.

While minimum temperatures in the city have exceeded 35 degrees, maximum temperatures are around 45 degrees. Tap water is hot all day long and even air conditioners struggle to provide relief.

A report released by the India Meteorological Department on the weather conditions in the last 24 hours highlighted how night temperatures are at their all-time high. “Warm night to severe warm night conditions were observed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and warm night conditions were observed in isolated areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan. Today, temperatures Lows were at “Temperatures range between 30 and 34°C in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan and are above normal by 4 to 7°C in these regions “, said.