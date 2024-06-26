Sudha Murty says she once received a call from APJ Abdul Kalam, reveals conversation

stock photo

Author and philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Tuesday said she once received a phone call from former president APJ Abdul Kalam, which she thought was made by “mistake”.

“One day I got a call saying Mr. Abdul Kalam wanted to talk to you. I told (the operator) that it was a wrong number because I have nothing with Abdul Kalam,” Murty said in an audio clip. she shared her conversation recorded during a program.

“I then told the operator that there was an error and the call could be for Narayana Murthy. Instead of Mr. Murthy, it has been connected to Ms. Murty,” he added.

Murty, a former Infosys chairwoman, said she was later told that Kalam “specifically” said he wanted to talk to her.

“I got worried and wondered what I had done to receive a call from Abdul Kalam,” he joked.

I once received a call from Mr. Abdul Kalam, who told me that he reads my columns and enjoys them. pic.twitter.com/SWEQ6zfeu4 —Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) June 25, 2024

The newly elected Rajya Sabha MP then revealed that Kalam had called her to praise one of her columns.

“He said he read my ‘IT Division’ column and said he really loved it and it’s a fantastic column. He said he always reads my columns,” he added.

Sudha Murty is the author of several books, mostly for children, and is also known for her contribution to Kannada and English literature. The 73-year-old is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Earlier this year, President Droupadi Murmu nominated her for Rajya Sabha.

Today I have committed to fulfilling my obligations with the utmost dedication and sincerity. It is a privilege to serve our nation and I am very grateful for this opportunity. Every step I take reminds me of the responsibility entrusted to me by the people of our country. pic.twitter.com/oUtOhLeRZj — Mrs. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) March 14, 2024

His daughter Akshata Murty is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.