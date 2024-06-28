Sudha Murty on gender equality

Sudha Murty explained that women are “wired” differently than men.

Author, philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty recently shared a video explaining what gender equality means to her. On X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Murty explained that she believes men and women are “like two wheels on a bicycle.” “In my opinion, men and women are equal, but in different ways. They complement each other like two wheels on a bicycle; you cannot move forward without the other,” she wrote while she shared the video.

In the video, Murty said: “What is equality? You have to define it first.” “You know both genders are different,” she added. In the rest of the video, Murty, former president of Infosys, spoke more about her statement.

In the video, Murty explained that women are “programmed” differently than men. She said women “are usually very good with languages.” According to her, they are excellent managers, compassionate and generous. Men, on the other hand, are “different,” she Murty said. “They are programmed differently. Their emotional quotient is not like women’s… They may have a good IQ (intelligence quotient) but they definitely don’t have a good EQ (emotional quotient),” she said.

Since being shared, Murty’s video has racked up more than 4,740 views. Social media users posted various comments in response to her opinion on gender equality. “How true!!,” wrote one user.

“Very true. On the same page,” said another.

“It’s true. They both face the difficulties of life. Without both, nature is not complete,” said a third.

“One day I got a call saying Mr. Abdul Kalam wanted to talk to you. I told (the operator) that it was a wrong number because I have nothing with Abdul Kalam,” Murty said in an audio clip. she shared her conversation recorded during a program.

Sudha Murty is the author of several books, mainly for children, and is also known for her contribution to Kannada and English literature. The 73-year-old was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Earlier this year, President Droupadi Murmu nominated her for Rajya Sabha.

His daughter Akshata Murty is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.