“Suddenly I couldn’t hear anything”

Alka Yagnik shared this image. (courtesy: alkyagnik)

New Delhi:

Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. The singer shared the news of her by posting a detailed note on Instagram. On Monday, Alka Yagnik posted a photo of herself and said she stopped hearing anything after getting off a flight. The singer wrote: “To all my fans, friends, followers and supporters. A few weeks ago, while getting off a flight, I suddenly felt like I couldn’t hear anything. “Having gathered some courage in the weeks since the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and supporters who have been asking me why I am missing in action.”

Alka Yagnik clarified the diagnosis and added: “My doctors diagnosed it as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack… This sudden and major setback took me completely unconscious. As I try to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers.”

Alka Yagnik concluded her note with a message to her fans and colleagues in the industry. She said: “For my young fans and colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. Someday I want to share the health hazards of my professional life. With all your love and support I hope to recalibrate my life and return to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean a lot to me at this critical hour…”

Alka Yagnik’s friends and industry colleagues have showered her with love and support in the comments section. Actress Ila Arun wrote: “I am so sorry to hear this, dear Alka. I saw your photo and reacted, but then I read, it’s heartbreaking, but with blessings. And today’s best doctors will be fine and soon we will hear her sweet voice. I love you, always take care of yourselves.” Sonu Nigam said, “I knew something was not right… I will see you when I return… May God speed your recovery.” Poonam Dhillon commented, “So much love to you and so many Duas and blessings. You will gain all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful, healthy self soon. I love you.” Many others followed her example.

Alka Yagnik has been the voice behind many famous Bollywood songs including Udja Kale Kawan, Oodhni, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein and many more. She has won the Best Female Playback Singer award seven times at the Filmfare Awards.