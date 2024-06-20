Successful test carried out on the world’s highest railway bridge, Chenab

The bridge is a structural marvel built 359 meters (about 109 feet) above the Chenab River.

Indian Railways today carried out a successful test run on the world’s highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. The new Chenab railway bridge is being constructed between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi. Rail services on the line will begin soon, officials said.

In a video of the test, a train can be seen passing over the imposing railway bridge over the Chenab River, against the backdrop of the beautiful mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also took to social media to share the new milestone. “Successful trial of MEMU train between Sangaldan and Reasi section of USBRL project. Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a post on X.

The bridge is a structural marvel built 359 meters (about 109 feet) above the Chenab River and is about 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It was built under the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which will be completed by the end of the year.

The massive USBRL project, which includes the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan stretch, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024.

Phase I of the project, covering the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla stretch, was inaugurated in October 2009. The next phases included the opening of the 18 km Banihal-Qazigund stretch in June 2013 and the 25 km Udhampur-Katra stretch. km in July 2014.

The 1,315 meter long Chenab Bridge is part of a larger project aimed at making the Kashmir Valley accessible via the Indian railway network.