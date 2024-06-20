Student arrested in NEET case was preparing in Kota and was told he was ordained

The NEET dispute has sparked protests across the country, with students demanding a new test.

Patna:

A 22-year-old man arrested in connection with an alleged paper leak in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admission told police that his uncle assured him that the exam was in the bag and called him from Kota. where he was preparing for the test.

Anurag Yadav is among four people arrested in Bihar in the document leak case that has sparked nationwide protests and put the central government at a disadvantage. A total of 24 lakh aspirants had taken the NEET exam on May 5 for admission to medical colleges across the country. Following the June 4 results, several irregularities emerged, prompting demands for a new exam.

In his statement to the police, Anurag said that he had been preparing for the medical entrance exam at the Kota training centre. “My uncle Sikandar Yadavendu works as a junior engineer in Danapur municipal council. He told me to return to Samastipur. He said: ‘the exam has been set‘ (the exam is all ordered). “I returned to Samastipur and my uncle dropped me at Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar’s house.”

Anurag said in his statement that Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar gave him some questions and answers and asked him to memorize them. “The next day when I went to the exam, I found all the questions I had prepared. After the exam, the police suddenly arrested me,” she said.

Sikandar Yadavendu, Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar have also been arrested.

Sikandar told the police that Amit and Nitish asked for Rs 30-32 lakh per student for the NEET question paper. “I told them that I had four students taking the exam. Out of greed, I told each student that they had to pay Rs 40 lakh for the question paper,” he reportedly said.

Multiple irregularities have emerged in this year’s NEET: As many as 67 students scored 720/720 and six of them are from the same center in Haryana. The high cut-off this time has left many students wondering whether they would get a place in medical school or not.

The government has told the Supreme Court that the high marks are due to grace correction in some centers due to wastage of time. The Center and the NTA added that they had now canceled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates. Amid reports of irregularities, a sector of examinees demands a new test.