Strange online order discoveries this week

New Delhi:

This week, customers shopping online encountered unexpected surprises in their deliveries, ranging from disturbing to downright shocking. From a live snake wrapped around an Amazon package to a severed finger found in ice cream, these incidents have left consumers understandably distraught.

Here are 4 strange things found in online orders this week:

Snake in Amazon package

In Bengaluru, a woman received a terrifying surprise when she opened her Amazon package containing an Xbox controller. Wrapped around the box was a live spectacled cobra, a highly venomous snake native to Karnataka. Fortunately, the snake stuck to the packing tape and did not harm the woman.

The incident, captured on a viral video, raised serious concerns about online delivery security. Amazon responded and apologized, saying safety was its “top priority.”

The woman received a full refund but criticized Amazon for “negligence and its poor transportation/storage hygiene and supervision.”

Human finger in ice cream

A Mumbai doctor, Orlem Brandon Serrao, made a chilling discovery in his online-delivered ice cream: a human finger. He initially mistook it for a walnut, but Dr. Serrao was horrified to discover that the solid piece was actually a finger, which he described as traumatic.

He immediately reported the incident to the Malad police, which led to a case against Yummo Ice Creams for alleged food adulteration and endangerment.

Police have now traced the human finger to an employee at the ice cream company’s Pune factory. The breakthrough came after police discovered that a member of factory staff had suffered a finger injury on the same day the batch was being packed. Samples have been sent for DNA testing to confirm the identity of the finger. The incident has led to the ice cream maker’s license being suspended by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Dead rat in chocolate syrup ordered from Zepto

A customer named Prami Sridhar discovered a dead rat in a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup she had ordered through Zepto. In a social media post, Sridhar claimed that he found “tiny hairs continuously” dripping along with the gravy. The packaging seemed sealed and intact, but when he poured the syrup into a glass, a thick, hard object fell out. To verify this, he washed the object under running water and confirmed that it was indeed a dead rat.

Three people tried the syrup, one of whom fainted and had to be taken to the hospital.

He tried to file a complaint, but initially received no response. Hershey’s later commented on the post, apologizing and requesting details for further investigation.

Swiggy Empty Cup

In another strange incident, a customer named Aaraynsh received an empty sealed glass instead of the lime soda he ordered from Swiggy. He posted a sarcastic tweet on I hope my lime soda comes in a different order.”

Thank you Swiggy for sending me a sealed empty glass. I hope my lime soda comes in a different order. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EsK9PBfYgy — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) June 18, 2024

Swiggy responded immediately and asked for her order ID number to resolve the issue. Aaraynsh later confirmed that he received a refund of ₹80 for the ₹120 soft drink.