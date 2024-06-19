State official taken hostage by angry priests and locals at Kedarnath Dham

New Delhi:

Angry priests held a senior civil servant, Arvind Pandey, secretary of the State Information Commission, hostage for two and a half hours in the temple town of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand amid protests over the demolition of buildings and shops in the roads owned and operated by priests.

Pandey was reportedly locked in a room in a committee member’s house.

There is anger over the “mismanagement” of the Kedarnath Dham Yatra route and facilities for 2024, including VIP visits and prayers, which they say has caused inconvenience to locals.

In addition to demands such as the removal of barricades on routes commonly used by non-VIP pilgrims (which were removed after lengthy talks with locals), protesters have also alleged that houses and shops owned by more than a dozen priests and merchants were demolished without their consent.

Some of them were demolished to build drains on the side of the road to the temple.

At the time of these demolitions, Mr. Pandey was additional secretary to the state government. When he visited the protest sites this morning, he was surrounded by angry priests.

A situation that began with pushing and shouting slogans quickly escalated.

Mr Pandey was urged to show a letter from the government authorizing the demolitions.

On hearing what was happening, the sub-divisional magistrate of Ukhimath, which is about 50 kilometers from Kedarnath, rushed to the spot and calmed down the angry priests and traders.