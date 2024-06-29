Stalin’s letters to PM Modi and 8 chief ministers skipping NEET medical exam

MP Stalin once again urged the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET medical entrance exam

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has once again urged the Center to exempt the state from the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for admissions to medical colleges and also scrap the system at the national level.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NEET exemption for the state, the PM said the selection process for professional courses should only be done through the 12th standard qualification instead of a separate entrance exam, which is an unwanted additional stress on the students.

“In this regard, we have unanimously passed a Bill in our Legislative Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and provide medical admissions based on 12th class marks. This Bill has been sent for Presidential assent but the approval is still pending,” Stalin said in the letter.

He also wrote to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking his support for Tamil Nadu’s demand for NEET exemption.

The irregularities during the recent NEET exam validated the state’s opposition, he said. “Many other states have also started expressing their opinion on the need to do away with this selection process,” the chief minister told the prime minister.

Considering the above, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Friday urging the Union Government to give its consent to the bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and also to amend the National Medical Commission Act to waive to this selection process at the national level, he said.

Meanwhile, in separate letters to his counterparts in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, Stalin asked them to consider passing a similar resolution in their respective assemblies to abolish NEET.

“Considering the importance and gravity of the matter, I request you to consider passing a similar resolution in your state Legislative Assembly to also urge the Union Government to abolish NEET exams in the interest of students of our states,” Stalin said in the letter.

He also wrote to Rahul Gandhi and mentioned the resolution passed in the state Assembly.

“The recent reports of irregularities in the examinations conducted by the NTA have shattered the dreams of many medical aspirants in the country. This system is also depriving poor rural youth of the chance to fulfil their dream of becoming medical graduates,” Stalin said in his letter to Gandhi.

He noted that the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly passed a resolution urging the Center to exempt him from the NEET exam and attached a copy of the same.

“I request you to express this concern and demand of Tamil Nadu in Parliament and also suggest to the states which are in INDIA alliance to pass similar resolutions in respective assemblies in the interest of the youth of the nation,” Stalin said to Gandhi.

