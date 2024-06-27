South Africa vs Afghanistan Semifinal 1 LIVE, T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada on fire as Afghanistan fall 6-1 in semi-finals

T20 World Cup 2024, Semi Final 1 LIVE Updates: Afghanistan are six wickets behind South Africa in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada scored twice each in the powerplay to give the Proteas a dream start in their quest for a first-ever ICC grand final. Rabada bowled a maiden double wicket after Jansen made the first advances of him at the Kensington Oval. After a historic effort in the Super 8, Afghanistan have shown that they are no longer a minnow in world cricket. On the other hand is South Africa, desperate to shed the “chokers” label and progress to the final. (LIVE SCORE)

South Africa (Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Semi Final 1, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score Directly from Trinidad