‘South Africa Ko Choke Karaana Hoga’: Former India star ahead of T20 World Cup final

The entire country is looking forward to Saturday, when Team India takes on South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India will be looking to end their 13-year trophy drought, while the Proteas will be hoping to win their maiden ICC tournament. The South African team is making its first appearance in the final of an ICC tournament, while India will be hoping to look beyond the ghosts of the past ten years and hopefully win their first trophy. Many have labelled the South African team as “drowned” for their previous inability to reach the final of the tournament, while Indian fans have also had experience with the word given their loss against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad explained what India’s game plan should look like in the final.

“It is very difficult to talk about South Africa as it is their first time in the final of an ICC tournament. They even called them ‘chokers’ because they always choked in the semi-finals, so it will be difficult to predict, say how they will perform in the final. But yes, they will give their best to win and India has to be careful not to become too complacent and end up stifling the game,” he said.

“As we saw in the pitches last time in the semi-finals, the ball was not bouncing much and was staying low. We will have to be careful and give them a good target. South Africa ko choke karaana hoga (We will have to make South Africa choke),” Azad told IANS.

The Indian bowling attack has been brilliant since the first game, with Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah being the stars of the tournament. Their stellar performances were in the spotlight in the semi-finals as they stopped the English batsman from chasing the target of 171 runs and outscored their opponents for 103. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each, while Bumrah added two land in his name.

Rohit Sharma is also a very important player for the team as the Indian captain has scored 248 runs for his team throughout the tournament, making him the third highest run-scorer in this edition.

“I had full confidence that with the way the Indian team is, we will do well and win the World Cup. The performance of all the players has been top-notch, especially the bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep “Yadav and Axar Patel have been bowling well. India’s bowling attack is second to none. The biggest plus for our team is the way Rohit is batting,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

Rohit Sharma was named captain of the Indian team in 2022. Since his appointment, he has lost the 2022 WC T20 semi-finals, the 2023 WTC finals and the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The 34-year-old hopes ending their bad luck in the final and hopefully leading India to their second T20 World Cup trophy.

“All the captains have performed well. If you look at Virat Kohli’s captaincy, India won many series during his tenure which they had not won before. Every captain has his own style, Rohit is the captain currently and he is doing well, so I wish him all the best and hope they win the final,” the former all-rounder concluded.

