Some of the oldest life forms on Earth can live on hydrogen. Meaning

The young Earth was also rich in hydrogen, thanks to intense geological and volcanic activity.

Sydney, Australia:

Three quarters of all matter in the universe is made up of hydrogen. The young Earth was also rich in hydrogen, thanks to fierce geological and volcanic activity.

Just as stars burn hydrogen to produce heat and light through nuclear reactions, life It emerged by extracting energy from this simple molecule through chemical reactions.

Some of these early life forms were archaea: an enigmatic third form of life discovered only in the 1970s. (The other two forms are bacteria and eukaryotes, the group that includes all animals, plants and fungi.)

We have studied thousands of species of archaea to understand how they have thrived for billions of years on our ever-changing planet. In their genetic blueprints we find instructions to produce special enzymes (called hydrogenases) to harvest energy from hydrogen gas, allowing them to survive in some of the harshest environments on Earth. Our latest research is published in Cell and Nature Communications.

A life powered by hydrogen

Archaea are found in places where no other life can survive. For example, some thrive in boiling hot springs where the water is so acidic that it would dissolve iron.

Here hydrogen is continually formed from geothermal processes in the Earth’s crust. Archaea devour this hydrogen to repair their bodies and sometimes even grow in otherwise deadly conditions.

We discovered that some archaea can even use small amounts of hydrogen present in the air as an additional food source. This ability would likely help them survive transport through the atmosphere from one hydrogen-rich hot spring to another.

Julia Veitch

Surviving in the dark

Many archaea are not found on the surface, but live a humble life underground. Plants and animals cannot survive in this environment because there is no light or oxygen to sustain them.

Archaea have found a solution: they decompose deeply buried organic matter from plant or animal remains. They do this through a process called “hydrogen-forming fermentation.”

Just as in the beer fermentation process yeasts convert sugar to produce carbon dioxide, these dark-dwelling archaea convert organic matter to produce hydrogen gas.

This process releases some energy, but only a little. To survive, some archaea form ultra-small cells to minimize their energy needs. Many are also parasites of other microbes and steal organic matter to fuel their own growth.

Archaea producing methane

Many archaea live in extreme environments, but some find a warm home in animals.

In the animal intestine, many bacteria help digest food through fermentation that forms hydrogen. But a group of archaea known as methanogens eat hydrogen and exhale the potent greenhouse gas methane.

Methanogens are especially abundant and active in the intestines of cattle, which are responsible for about a third of man-made methane emissions. We have also been working on ways to Inhibit the activity of intestinal methanogens. to reduce these emissions.

These same archaea are also responsible for methane emissions from many other sources, from termite mounds to permafrost thawing and even trees.

Learning from the hydrogen economy of archaea

As our societies try move away from fossil fuelsWe may be able to learn from the hydrogen economy of archaea, which has thrived for billions of years.

Much of the Earth’s hydrogen is trapped in water. (It’s the H in H₂O). To extract hydrogen and work with it, industries currently need Expensive catalysts like platinum.. However, there are also biological hydrogen catalysts, enzymes called hydrogenases, which do not require precious metals and work under a wider range of conditions.

We have found that some archaea produce highly streamlined hydrogenases. These enzymes can form a basis for more efficient and economical hydrogen catalysts.

Rhys Grinter

Hydrogen and the history of life.

Perhaps hydrogen is the key to our future energy. But it is worth mentioning that hydrogen also helps explain our past.

The first eukaryotes (the ancestors of all animals, plants, and fungi) evolved about two billion years ago, when an archaea cell and a bacterial cell merged.

Why did they merge? The most widely accepted theory, known as the “hydrogen hypothesis,” suggests that the fusion of two cells will allow them to exchange hydrogen gas more efficiently. A probable script It is the archaea cell that survived by producing hydrogen, which the bacterial cell then consumed to produce its own energy.

Eventually, this process gave rise to all eukaryotes over a billion years of evolution. Since then, most modern eukaryotes, including humans, have lost the ability to use hydrogen.

But traces of ancient archaea and bacteria still exist. The body of our cells comes from archaea, while the energy-producing organelles inside cells called mitochondria are derived from bacteria.

Hydrogen may be simple, but it has helped create much of the complexity on Earth.

(Authors:Pok Man LeungResearcher in Microbiology, Monash University and Chris GreeningProfessor of Microbiology, Monash University)

(Disclosure Statement: Chris Greening receives funding from the Australian Research Council, the National Health and Medical Sciences Council, the Australian Antarctic Division, the Human Frontier Science Program and the Wellcome Trust. Pok Man Leung does not work for, consult with, own shares in, or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond his academic appointment).

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the Original article.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)