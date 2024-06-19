Some Indian millionaires are migrating to this country, according to a report

Around 128,000 millionaires worldwide are expected to relocate by 2024.

New Delhi:

About 4,300 millionaires are expected to leave India this year, with a significant number choosing the United Arab Emirates as a destination, according to a study. recent report by international investment migration advisory firm Henley & Partners.

Last year, the same report noted that 5,100 Indian millionaires moved abroad.

India, the world’s fastest growing economy, is expected to rank third globally in terms of millionaire migrations, after China and the United Kingdom. While India has overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation, its net millionaire exodus is less than 30% of China’s.

“Although India loses thousands of millionaires every year, with many of them migrating to the UAE, concerns about departures may well be mitigated, as with wealth growth of 85% over the last decade, the country continues to produce many more new high net worth assets. more people than are lost through emigration,” the report states.

He report highlights that many of the millionaires who leave retain business interests and second homes in India, suggesting continuing economic ties.

UAE investment advisory sector

Indian private banks and wealth management platforms are actively expanding into the UAE to offer seamless investment advisory services to their clients. Recent examples include Nuvama Private and LGT Wealth Management, both known for supporting Indian clients with global expansion and diversification needs.

Similarly, other banks are also strengthening their presence in the UAE, ensuring competitive wealth management services for Indian families.

“Kotak Mahindra Bank and 360 ONE Wealth are joining hands to provide Indian families with wealth management services in the UAE, ensuring they do not lose out to their competitors,” the Henley report said.

Importance of millionaire migration

Around 128,000 millionaires around the world are expected to relocate by 2024, with the United Arab Emirates and the United States topping the list of preferred destinations.

Migratory millionaires They contribute significantly to foreign exchange reserves by moving substantial assets with them.

Their investments also stimulate local stock markets through share placements.

Additionally, businesses established by millionaires often create numerous well-paying jobs, benefiting the middle class. Examples such as Microsoft, Apple and Tesla have demonstrated this effect in the United States.

A millionaire is defined as a person with liquid investable assets totaling $1 million or more.

Reasons for migration

High net worth families choose to relocate for a variety of reasons, including security, financial considerations, tax benefits, retirement prospects, business opportunities, favorable lifestyles, educational opportunities for children, healthcare systems, and overall quality of life.