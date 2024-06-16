Six missing after boat carrying 17 pilgrims sinks in Ganges, Bihar

Patna:

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 17 devotees sank in the Ganges river on Sunday in Barh area of ​​Bihar, situated near Patna.

According to officials, the boat was traveling from Umanath Ghat to Diara when the incident occurred and six people were missing while 11 were safe.

Shubham Kumar, Barh SDM, said, “A small boat sank here. There were 17 people in the boat, of which 11 are safe and 6 are missing. The SDRF team has left, they are about to reach here. The search The operation is underway.”

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)