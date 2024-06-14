Six dead and 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim after downpour causes flash floods

Roads in Sikkim have been damaged by flash floods caused by downpour (File)

Guwahati:

Incessant rains triggered by a downpour in Sikkim’s Mangan district – which measured more than 220.1 mm – on Wednesday night killed six people, the state government said.

According to the state tourism department, more than 1,200 domestic and 15 foreign tourists (10 from Bangladesh, three from Nepal and two from Thailand) are stranded in Lachung village, about 50 kilometers from Mangan town.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak has started talks with the Center to airlift the stranded tourists if the weather conditions remain clear. Alternatively, they will be evacuated by road, although it may take a week to restore connectivity.

“Due to the landslides in Mangan district, Pakshep and Ambhithang have been severely affected, with six victims and some injured. A relief camp has been set up in Pakshep. The state has announced help for the families of the victims. Mangan district administration has been informed to issue relief funds at the earliest,” Pathak said.

Regarding the evacuation of stranded tourists from Lachung, the chief secretary said: “We are facing difficulties in road communication at six to seven places due to active landslides. It will take us five to seven days to restore the roads, with instructions issued to the Border Roads Organization and the state PWD, therefore, the state has sent a request for air force helicopters for evacuation, depending on weather conditions.”

Pathak also assured that “there are no threats to the glacial lakes.” “The National Disaster Management Authority is continuously observing and monitoring more than 15 glacial lakes in Sikkim. There is no threat as such. The National Remote Sensing Center and the CDAC are working in conjunction with the state Department of Science and Technology and sharing important data. There is “There is no potential threat of flooding of the glacial lake during the monsoon,” he stated.

With the looming threat of rising level of Teesta river in low-lying areas, Pathak said, “After GLOF, there is a lot of silt in Teesta river, which causes rise in water level. Therefore, even during rains regular monsoons, the water level is rising. We are raising these concerns with the relevant ministry,” he said.

Damage has been reported at places near Mangan and not in Lachen, Lachung or Chungthang. “In Sankalang village of Dzongu, a newly laid Bailey suspension bridge has been damaged by rising river level. Connectivity to Dzongu will be restored through Dikchu town in the coming days,” the chief secretary said.

There is sufficient food supply, he assured and stressed the importance of opening the damaged national highway on the Bengali side as soon as possible. Discussions continue with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.