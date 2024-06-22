Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer and her husband of ‘land grabbing’

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s tenure has been marred by controversies.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Lucky Ali has accused senior Karnataka IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of illegally seizing his trust property on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

In his complaint, filed with the Karnataka Lokayukta police, the 65-year-old man alleges misuse of state resources by Rohini Sindhuri to illegally occupy his land in Yelahanka’s Kenchenahalli area.

In her post on The complaint, filed under Section 7 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984, highlights serious concerns about administrative misconduct and demands an investigation into what is termed “dereliction of duty” by the accused.

This legal action is the latest chapter in a long-running dispute over the ownership of agricultural land owned by Mr Ali’s family trust.

The dispute dates back to December 2022, when Lucky Ali publicly addressed the issue on social media, tagging the Karnataka Director General of Police. He alleged that the Reddys, with alleged links to the “Bangalore land mafia” and supported by Rohini Sindhuri, encroached on his property “illegally”.

Ali claimed his family has had rightful ownership of the land for more than 50 years and condemned what he described as complicit behavior by the police. “I receive no help from the local police, who support the invaders and are indifferent to our situation,” she wrote at the time.

My farm, which is a trust property located at Kenchenahalli Yelahanka, is being illegally encroached upon by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) of the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS officer named Rohini Sindhuri. – Good luck Ali (@luckyali) December 4, 2022

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri’s tenure has been marred by controversies, including a high-profile dispute with IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil. Moudgil shared Ms Sindhuri’s private photographs online, leading to a legal battle in which both officials were transferred by the Karnataka government.

Responding to these allegations, Sindhuri demanded significant compensation and an apology from Moudgil, leading to criminal defamation proceedings against the IPS officer.