“Silence on match-fixing accusation”: former Pakistan star’s big accusation at PCB

Pakistan’s early elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup has paved the way for different conspiracy theories in the local media. From groupism to the distancing between the most senior members of the team, the local media has presented various concepts to suggest the reason for the team’s disaster in America. While most of the former players have put all the blame on the players, former captain Rashid Latif has time and again highlighted the role PCB played in the team’s downfall.

Earlier this week, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf was confronted by a man on the streets of Miami, Florida. In a viral video, Haris had lost his cool with the man, who must have said something derogatory to the player.

Angered by the man’s action, Haris was seen chasing the person to beat him up. However, the people around them, including Haris’s wife, stopped the two from doing something stupid.

PCB also reacted to the entire episode, saying that they would take legal action against the man if he refuses to apologize to Haris.

In recent days, rumors of ad rigging have circulated in the media. Latif has now taken aim at the PCB for failing to address allegations of match-fixing that have been circulating on social media.

“Pakistan’s exclusion from the World Cup has caused the biggest loss to our electronic media, which includes news channels and sports broadcasters (broadcast rights). Those who have the broadcast rights to show the match are expected to lose between 30% and 35%. Channel ratings are also surprisingly low as Pakistan team is back home and news and sports channels are blaming the players and the team for staying alive and the scoreboard. cricket is a silent spectator. Whereas in the case of Haris Rauf, the PCB president. The message CEO of PCB is a lawyer by profession. People understand that perhaps he did not change the direction of the guns to save himself?” Latif wrote in a post on X.

Successive poor performances in the ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024 have put a big question mark over the Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

This time the reaction to the exit is stronger because Pakistan began the tournament with an unexpected defeat against the debutants United States.

Then they lose against India. The two losses proved to be Pakistan’s nemesis as they were eliminated despite winning their last two matches.