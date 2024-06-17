Shubman Gill Addresses Rumors About ‘Disciplinary Issues’ In T20 World Cup, Connection ‘With Rohit Sharma’

Indian batsman Shubman Gill posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira, which sent fans into a frenzy. Gill recently came into the limelight when fans claimed that he had unfollowed Rohit on Instagram. However, this recent post seems to be an indirect message that both players still share a good relationship. Gill, who is a reserve for the Indian team in the 2024 T20 World Cup, will reportedly leave the Indian team and return home after the group stage.

Gill posted a photo with Rohit Sharma and his daughter with a wholesome caption.

“Sammy (Samaira) and I learn the art of discipline from Rohit Sharma,” Gill captioned her Instagram Story.

Rumors also circulated on social media suggesting disciplinary issues as the reason behind Gill’s exit from the Indian team. However, a Times of India report confirmed that the news was incorrect. Now, Gill has seemingly dispelled all doubts in the minds of fans.

Despite winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2023, Gill’s slow start in IPL 2024 saw him miss India’s 15-man squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. By the end of IPL 2024, Gill had amassed 426 runs in just 12 games.

The road ahead for India in the T20 World Cup 2024

Team India has sealed its place in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma’s men will face Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh or Netherlands in their Super 8 group.

After having all their group stage matches in the US, India will return to the Caribbean to play the rest of the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli will be hoping to get back to the races, having scored just five runs in three games so far. Rohit Sharma also failed to get going after fifty in the first match against Ireland.

India begins its Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan on June 20.