Shraddha Kapoor Apparently Confirms Rahul Mody Dating Rumors: 'Keep My Heart...'

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture on her Instagram story.

New Delhi:

Shraddha Kapoor is rumored to be dating Rahul Mody. Amid dating rumours, the actress shared a silly selfie with her rumored boyfriend on her Instagram story, seemingly confirming her relationship with Rahul. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the title. Captioning the picture on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar (Keep my heart but at least let me sleep peacefully).” She also added a laughing emoji and a red heart emoticon.

Dating rumors started after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were photographed together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend’s wedding in March of this year. These rumors were further fueled when the actress shared photos of what appeared to be a vacation they took together.

In May this year, Shraddha Kapoor posted a series of photos on Instagram. In the snaps, she is seen wearing a purple nightgown adorned with starfish and conch prints. Each photo of her showed different expressions, but it was the necklace of hers around her neck that caught everyone’s attention. The necklace featured a locket with the letter “R.” She captioned the post: “Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi.”

Previously, a source close to the couple said Hindustan Times“After working on the film, they have grown stronger. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, so they don’t feel the need to hide their affair. And that is the reason why they are seen together more. often.”

The source added: “They’re not afraid of being photographed together, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be making their relationship official anytime soon. They’re both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.”

For the unversed, Rahul Mody is a film writer. He wrote You Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The rumored couple reportedly became close while working on the film together.