Shoes Melted Due to Heat, Natalie Dau, 52-Year-Old Woman, Runs 1,000 Km in 12 Days

Natalie Dau’s run raised more than $50,000 for the global charity GRLS.

A 52-year-old ultramarathoner named Natalie Dau recently achieved a remarkable feat by running 1,000 kilometers across Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore in just 12 days. Despite facing extreme heat and a serious hip injury, Dau persevered and ran the equivalent of two marathons each day. Her trip concluded in Singapore on June 5.

This extraordinary achievement earned Ms Dau the Singapore record for the “Fastest Thailand-Singapore 1,000km Ultramarathon”. Additionally, she is looking forward to certification from Guinness World Records for the “Fastest Walking Crossing of Peninsular Malaysia”.

“Today is the first time in four days that I wonder if I would really finish this. I love the challenge of the sport, I love the rawness of it all, but I hate these low points. And they happen often,” he said. bbc.

Ms Dau’s race raised more than $50,000 for global charity GRLS, which supports women and girls through sport, with the aim of developing their leadership skills.

“It doesn’t matter if you come first or last. You have done something almost superhuman, something that 0.05% of the world’s population will never do,” he said.

The race

Mrs. Dau’s journey was not easy at all. Running in temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius, her shoes melted and she battled a hip injury from day one, she reports. The times of the strait. By day 3, she developed a urinary tract infection. However, Dau saw these challenges. Every day she traveled at least 84 kilometers.

Throughout the race, Dau kept his followers informed through nightly voicemails, sharing both his triumphs and his struggles. Critical to success, his team provided essential support, ensuring security and logistics were meticulously planned.

Dau’s accomplishments extend beyond personal accomplishments. She hopes her journey inspires others, particularly women and older people, to challenge their own limits. “It doesn’t matter if you come first or last. You have done something almost superhuman, something that 0.05% of the world’s population will never do,” she said.

The physical toll of the race was immense. Dau described waking up each day as the “scariest” part, fearing she wouldn’t be able to continue. Yet despite the exhaustion, blisters on his toes, and the overwhelming need to see his family, he kept going. “The finish line is so far away you can’t imagine it,” she said.