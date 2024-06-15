Shoaib Akhtar’s One Line Post Goes Viral After Pakistan Exit From T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s trip to the T20 World Cup came to a disappointing end on Friday as the team failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Pakistan’s elimination came after the United States of America’s match against Ireland was canceled due to rain. The United States earned one point that was enough to take them to the Super 8 stage in their tournament debut. Following Pakistan’s shock exit, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment over the result.

On X, Akhtar shared a one-line post that read, “Pakistan’s journey to the World Cup is over.”

Pakistan needed Ireland to beat the United States ahead of their final group match against the Irish.

However, a draw means they can only reach four points. Meanwhile, the US finished the group league campaign with five points from four matches, joining India in the next round of Group A.

Pakistan lost to India in New York on Sunday in a close match and failed to reach the target of 120. Before that, in their first match in Dallas, they suffered a shock defeat in the Super Over against the United States.

The back-to-back defeats meant that Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the Super Eight were now out of their hands. Once again, they had to hope that other results would follow their path.

However, heavy rain and flooding in Fort Lauderdale over the past few days dashed their hopes of advancing to the next round.

The United States began the tournament with a convincing victory over Canada, chasing almost 200 runs, stunned Pakistan in one of the biggest upsets of the T20 World Cup and then gave formidable title contenders India a run for their money, but The starting point of the team’s rise in the The game was the morale-boosting T20I series victory over Bangladesh, just before the showpiece.

The American team is made up of eight cricketers of Indian descent, most of them on temporary H1-B visas that allow companies to hire foreign employees, who are trying to revive the sport 180 years after the country hosted the first international cricket match, between the USA and Canada at St George’s Cricket Club in New York back in 1844, 33 years before England and Australia played their first Test match.

The United States’ passage to the next round also sealed its place in the group stage of the 2026 edition.

