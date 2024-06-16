Shivraj Chouhan travels by train from Delhi to Bhopal and shares photos

Shivraj Chouhan also spoke to the train passengers and posed with the children.

Bhopal/New Delhi:

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan today traveled by train to reach Bhopal, weeks after winning the Lok Sabha elections from his home turf, Vidisha.

Known for his down-to-earth approach, Chouhan boarded the Shatabdi Express from Delhi along with his wife.

He also talked to train passengers and posed with children. Some were also seen taking selfies with him.

Sharing his train travel photographs on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chouhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the “revolutionary changes” in Indian railways.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the vision of Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, Indian Railways is witnessing revolutionary changes in all areas of management and operations. Indian Railways is continuously working to meet the rapid needs of New India and make the travel of passengers affordable, safe and comfortable,” he said.

Today I am traveling on the ‘Shatabdi Express’ train from New Delhi. The experience of traveling during this period is extremely pleasant. The respected Prime Minister Shri @Narendra Modi Ji’s guidance and Railway Minister Shri. @AshwiniVaishnaw GK’s vision has brought about revolutionary changes in all areas of management and operations of Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/LzwEN1UVOs — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Modi family) (@ChouhanShivraj) June 16, 2024

Train travel has its own unique pleasure; In a few hours of travel an intimate relationship is created with the passengers. pic.twitter.com/PpZz2LupH4 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Modi family) (@ChouhanShivraj) June 16, 2024

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who orchestrated the BJP’s resounding victory in the Assembly elections last year but failed to return to that post, is the new Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. Union, replacing the BJP’s top tribal leader. Arjun Munda.

Chouhan contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from his stronghold of Vidisha, which he won by a margin of over 8.2 lakh votes; He won this seat in five consecutive elections between 1991 and 2004.