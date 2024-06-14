Shirtless men dance on Noida Road, cut cake and police respond

A cake was also seen on the hood of the vehicle.

New Delhi:

A video has gone viral on social media showing a man dancing shirtless on top of a “government” vehicle on a Noida road. In the viral video you can see between 10 and 15 men dancing on the road with up to three vehicles parked in the middle of the street.

One of them expressed his excitement by dancing on the roof of a vehicle that had a “Bharat Sarkar” (Government of India) sticker on it.

The man on top of the car was also seen spilling liquid on his friends from what appeared to be a beer bottle.

Some men were seen lifting a man on their shoulders while loud music and sirens used on government vehicles could be heard in the background.

“Vandalism is being created by openly drinking alcohol on the streets of Noida. ‘Bharat Sarkar’ is written on the vehicle. Ask these people which government department they work in,” wrote the user who posted the video on X.

In phase 1 of the police station, riots are being created due to open drinking of alcohol on the streets of Noida. The Government of India is written on the vehicle with these logos. @policianoida Ask him what government department he is in. These people tarnish the image of the party they belong to and the government departments.@policianoida Hope… pic.twitter.com/AnOYNJ3Gkn — Anchal Yadav (Supreme Nation) 🇮🇳 (@AnchalTv) June 13, 2024

Responding to the user, the police said that a case had been registered and the vehicle had been seized.

“The arrest process of the people involved in the video is underway. Legal action will be taken soon,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner said.