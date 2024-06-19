Ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks in the Red Sea, second case in three months

Drone and missile attacks by Iranian-backed militants have forced shipping companies to divert ships

Yemen’s Houthi militants are believed to have “sunk” a second ship in the Red Sea, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

The Houthis and other sources previously identified the damaged ship as the Greek-owned Tutor. She was hit by missiles and a drone laden with explosives on June 12 and was taking on water. A member of the Tutor’s crew remains missing.

The Tutor’s manager could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sinking of the Tutor would mark the second downing of a commercial ship attacked by the Houthis since November, in what they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The British-owned Rubymar sank in the Red Sea on March 2, about two weeks after being damaged by a Houthi attack.

The Houthis also seized another ship and killed three sailors in separate attacks.

