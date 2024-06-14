Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra accused of cheating trader in gold scheme

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have been accused of cheating a prominent Mumbai trader. The allegation, made by bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari, has prompted the Mumbai Sessions Court to order a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to Mr. Kothari’s complaint, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, along with their associates, orchestrated a scheme under their company, luring investors with promises of lucrative returns on gold investments. The scheme, called “Satyug Gold”, supposedly assured investors of delivery of gold at a fixed price, regardless of market fluctuations.

Kothari, a major player in the gold and bullion market, claims to have been persuaded by the accused to invest a substantial amount in the scheme. Assurances from Ms Shetty, Mr Kundra and his associates reportedly convinced him of the legitimacy of the plan and the timely delivery of the gold at maturity.

However, upon reaching the due date of April 2, 2019, Kothari alleges that he did not receive the promised gold despite his initial payment of Rs 90,38,600. Documents submitted by the complainant, including a cover letter signed by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and an invoice issued by Satyug Gold Private Limited, appear to support his claims.

The scheme, as described by Kothari, seemed to offer a safe investment opportunity, boosted by the reputations of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in the entertainment and business spheres respectively. Investors were led to believe that their investments were safeguarded by the stature of the defendants, only to find themselves allegedly defrauded in the end.

The court directed the Mumbai Police to investigate the allegations made in the complaint.

Earlier this year, Raj Kundra came on the Enforcement Directorate’s radar in a money laundering case linked to a Ponzi scheme. The probe agency seized properties worth Rs 97.79 crore, which also includes a Mumbai flat registered in the name of Shilpa Shetty.