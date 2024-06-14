Sheena Bora’s bones ‘missing, untraceable’, CBI tells Mumbai court

With the help of a local police officer, the bones were recovered by the Pen police in Raigad (File)

In a strange development, the CBI has told a special court in Mumbai that the bones and body allegedly of Mumbai executive Sheena Bora recovered by the Raigad police after her murder 12 years ago, are allegedly “missing” and are impossible to trace.

The revelation emerged during cross-examination of a witness, Dr Zeba Khan, a forensic expert at Sir JJ Hospital here, who was the first person to confirm that the bones and other remains found were those of a human being.

With the help of a local police officer, the Pen police recovered the bones in Raigad from the spot where Bora’s body was allegedly burnt and dumped in the deep forests near Gagode-Khurd village.

Police said Bora, a Mumbai Metro executive, was allegedly eliminated by her mother and ex-husband in connivance with her driver on April 24, 2012, but the shocking murder came to light only around August 2015.

At the court hearing on May 7, prosecutor CJ Nandode, appearing for the CBI, attempted to produce the recovered bones for Dr Khan to identify, but despite a diligent search, they could not be located. . In the subsequent hearing on Thursday, the CBI admitted that the two marked packets containing the evidence (bones) could not be traced, and the interrogation of the witness (Dr Khan) would continue without being shown them, even though it was crucial to the case.

According to the prosecution, Bora’s mother and former media baroness Indrani Mukerjea, along with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamvar Rai, strangled her in a car on the night of April 24, 2012. That same night, she was they carried her. The body, hidden in a suitcase, went to Gagode-Khurd, burned the bag and dumped the remains in the forest before returning home early the next morning.

A month later, local police found the burnt bones and remains, but the sensational murder case came to light only in August 2015, after the arrests of Rai, Indrani and later Khanna. Indrani was released on bail in May 2022, while Rai was released earlier after agreeing to become a prosecution witness in the case.

