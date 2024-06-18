Shashi Tharoor’s greeting to Priyanka Gandhi after Wayanad announcement

The Wayanad seat was previously held by Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi received recognition from party leaders including Shashi Tharoor and her husband Robert Vadra after it was announced that she would contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, a seat previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Tharoor turned to X and proclaimed, “There is no more doubt, here comes Priyanka.” Robert Vadra echoed this sentiment by sharing the same image with his hands together and a heart emoji.

Since entering active politics in 2019, Priyanka, 52, has been seen as a potential rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly from Varanasi, and as a successor to Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. However, the Congress Party has now decided to select her from Kerala’s Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi, who recently decided to vacate the Wayanad seat for Priyanka and retain Rae Bareli, has expressed confidence in her ability to carry forward her legacy in Kerala.

“I am very happy to represent Wayanad. All I will say is that I will not let them feel his (Rahul’s) absence. I will work hard and do my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative.” “said Priyanka.

His candidature is seen as a strategic move by the Congress to strengthen its position in a state where the party has done well in the last elections.

Priyanka’s political journey has been marked by her duties as general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh and, later, the entire state. Despite mixed results in the 2019 polls, she continued to bolster the party’s grassroots presence. By December 2023, she had become the Congress’s key strategist and star campaigner for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, contributing significantly to the party’s improved performance, which saw it win 99 seats, up from 52. of 2019.

Robert Vadra, Priyanka’s husband, who had earlier shown interest in competing with Amethi, expressed his support as she takes on this new challenge. If Priyanka wins the by-election, it will be the first time that three members of the Gandhi family will be in Parliament, and Sonia Gandhi will represent Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha.

“I extend my best wishes to Madam @priyankagandhi ji for being declared the Congress Party candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. I have full faith that the people of Wayanad will bless Priyanka ji wholeheartedly and make her their voice and will send it to Parliament,” wrote Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Party leader Gaurav Gogoi said, “The voice of the people will resonate much louder with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi present inside Parliament.”

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran welcomed Priyanka’s entry into Wayanad and said, “From now on, two Gandhian voices will be raised for Kerala in Parliament! Wayanad is entering in the history”.