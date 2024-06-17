Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, Rohit Pawar

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Monday claimed that 18-19 MPs from the ruling NCP, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will join his side after the upcoming monsoon session. of the state legislature.

Talking to reporters, Rohit Pawar maintained that there are several NCP MLAs who have never spoken ill of the party’s founder Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders after the group’s split in July 2023.

“But they have to attend the legislative session and get development funds for their constituents. So they will wait until the session ends (before making the change),” said NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew.

“There are 18 to 19 NCP MPs who are in touch with us and Pawar Saheb,” and they will join them after the monsoon session, the opposition legislator said.

Sharad Pawar and other NCP (SP) leaders will take a decision on who to bring back into the fold, said the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district.

The undivided NCP had won 54 assembly seats in the 2019 elections. When the party split in July 2023, the Ajit Pawar-led faction had claimed the support of around 40 MLAs.

The monsoon session of the legislature will begin on June 27 and end on July 12. This will be the last session before the state heads hold the assembly elections scheduled for October.

Rohit Pawar stated that NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel had been quoted as saying that when the next expansion of the Union Cabinet takes place, he will become a minister.

“This means Praful Patel has full control over Ajit Pawar’s party. It is necessary to check whether Ajit Pawar broke away (split) for development or to save Praful Patel from the ED,” he asked.

On June 9, the NCP rejected the BJP’s offer to include Patel as an independent minister of state in the new NDA government. The Ajit Pawar-led party is an ally of the BJP and a member of the ruling NDA.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the NCP (SP) won eight seats in Maharashtra, while the NCP won only one. PTI MR RSY

